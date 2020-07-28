An investigation is underway after an inmate at Lancaster County Prison was found dead in his cell on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:32 a.m., 56-year-old William Kauffman was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

Prison staff performed CPR, used an AED (automated external defibrillator) and called 911. Lancaster City Fire and EMS personnel arrived and began lifesaving measures, but Kauffman was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the release.

Officials say there was "no outward indication of the cause of death" and Kauffman was alone in his cell at the time.

"As with any inmate death, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and County Coroner are conducting an investigation," according to the release.

Kauffman was in the prison since July 8 on a technical parole violation.

Earlier this month, 30-year-old Justin Alcholz died a day after he was found hanging in his cell, according to officials. Officials recently said his death is still under review.