The death of an 84-year-old Martic Township man who was found in a pond Sunday has been ruled accidental, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The man's death was ruled an accidental freshwater drowning following an autopsy Monday, Diamantoni said.

The man, whose identity has not been released to the public, was found in a pond on his property in the 1100 block of Pennsy Road just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said. Troopers had initially been called for a missing persons report at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

An empty boat was found in a pond on the man's property after authorities searched for him, police said. The man was found in the pond and pulled out by a dive team.