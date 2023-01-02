A second victim, 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt, has died from injuries sustained in the Lancaster city house fire at 427 W. Lemon St. on Saturday.

The fire’s other victim was 18-year-old Anna M. Leavitt, who died Saturday.

Lancaster city announced the death related to the New Year’s Eve fire on Monday.

The city fire department and the state police Fire Marshal’s office ruled the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical failure. The building is now condemned due to the substantial damage caused by the fire, according to the news release.

Firefighters and other emergency crews responded at 10:35 a.m. to a call for a fire with entrapment at the Lemon Street duplex.

Responding crews encountered fire coming from the three-story building and quickly removed two residents of the home, according to the city release. They were taken to Lancaster General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 50 firefighters from seven responding agencies reported to the scene and extinguished the fire within 45 minutes, according to the city.

Neighbors gathered outside the house on Sunday to show support for the family affected by the fire.

Though city officials didn’t reveal any additional information about the incident, the news release included reminders for residents to install 10-year battery smoke alarms in every floor and every bedroom of their home, to test them each month and “ensure every person in your home understands and practices your home fire escape plan twice a year.”

The Lancaster city Bureau of Fire also can install smoke alarms free of charge to qualified city homeowners, according to the news release.

For more information on smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, please contact the Lancaster City Fire Marshal Division by calling (717) 291-4869 or by email at firemarshal@cityoflancasterpa.gov.