The death of a 9-year-old Sunday in Salisbury Township was the result of a congenital heart disorder, the Lancaster County Coroner ruled.

The boy, whose name was not released, had an arrhythmia, according to Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The boy had been playing in knee-deep water in a stream with other children Sunday afternoon, got out of the water, laid down and his heart stopped, according to emergency dispatches and Diamantoni.

The heart failure had nothing to do with the water, Diamantoni said.