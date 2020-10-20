Lancaster County has recorded its first COVID-19 death in a week, bringing the total here to 438 since March 26, according to data posted by the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The death reported Tuesday was in Ephrata Borough, raising the town’s pandemic toll to 20. It was the 11th COVID-19 death in the county so far in October. There were 13 in September.

Thirty-nine of the county’s 60 municipalities have now had at least one COVID-19 death. The most recent to join the list was Denver Borough. Other communities that have had COVID-19 deaths this month are Lancaster City and the townships of Rapho, Brecknock, Warwick, East Cocalico, East Hempfield, Manheim and Ephrata.

Here is the full list of local communities with COVID-19 deaths since March: