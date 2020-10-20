coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named COVID-19.

 CDC

Lancaster County has recorded its first COVID-19 death in a week, bringing the total here to 438 since March 26, according to data posted by the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The death reported Tuesday was in Ephrata Borough, raising the town’s pandemic toll to 20. It was the 11th COVID-19 death in the county so far in October. There were 13 in September.

COVID-19 deaths by date in Lancaster County

This chart, from Lancaster County's coronavirus dashboard, shows the number of COVID-19 deaths by date here since March. The data is from the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Thirty-nine of the county’s 60 municipalities have now had at least one COVID-19 death. The most recent to join the list was Denver Borough. Other communities that have had COVID-19 deaths this month are Lancaster City and the townships of Rapho, Brecknock, Warwick, East Cocalico, East Hempfield, Manheim and Ephrata.

Here is the full list of local communities with COVID-19 deaths since March:

MUNICIPALITY

DEATHS

Lancaster Township

134

Manheim Township

59

East Hempfield Twp.

31

Lititz Borough

30

Lancaster City

26

Ephrata Borough

20

West Lampeter Twp.

16

Christiana Borough

14

Rapho Township

14

West Earl Township

12

Ephrata Township

7

West Donegal Twp.

7

New Holland Borough

6

Penn Township

5

East Cocalico Twp.

5

Warwick Township

5

Paradise Township

4

Salisbury Township

4

Columbia Borough

3

East Earl Township

3

Brecknock Township

3

Providence Township

2

Manor Township

2

Mountville Borough

2

Sadsbury Township

2

Leacock Township

2

West Cocalico Twp.

2

East Lampeter Twp.

1

Elizabethtown Borough

1

Upper Leacock Twp.

1

Strasburg Township

1

Colerain Township

1

Bart Township

1

Fulton Township

1

Clay Township

1

Elizabeth Township

1

Caernarvon Township

1

Drumore Township

1

Denver Borough

1

Non-residents

6

Total

438