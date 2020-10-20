Lancaster County has recorded its first COVID-19 death in a week, bringing the total here to 438 since March 26, according to data posted by the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.
The death reported Tuesday was in Ephrata Borough, raising the town’s pandemic toll to 20. It was the 11th COVID-19 death in the county so far in October. There were 13 in September.
Thirty-nine of the county’s 60 municipalities have now had at least one COVID-19 death. The most recent to join the list was Denver Borough. Other communities that have had COVID-19 deaths this month are Lancaster City and the townships of Rapho, Brecknock, Warwick, East Cocalico, East Hempfield, Manheim and Ephrata.
Here is the full list of local communities with COVID-19 deaths since March:
MUNICIPALITY
DEATHS
Lancaster Township
134
Manheim Township
59
East Hempfield Twp.
31
Lititz Borough
30
Lancaster City
26
Ephrata Borough
20
West Lampeter Twp.
16
Christiana Borough
14
Rapho Township
14
West Earl Township
12
Ephrata Township
7
West Donegal Twp.
7
New Holland Borough
6
Penn Township
5
East Cocalico Twp.
5
Warwick Township
5
Paradise Township
4
Salisbury Township
4
Columbia Borough
3
East Earl Township
3
Brecknock Township
3
Providence Township
2
Manor Township
2
Mountville Borough
2
Sadsbury Township
2
Leacock Township
2
West Cocalico Twp.
2
East Lampeter Twp.
1
Elizabethtown Borough
1
Upper Leacock Twp.
1
Strasburg Township
1
Colerain Township
1
Bart Township
1
Fulton Township
1
Clay Township
1
Elizabeth Township
1
Caernarvon Township
1
Drumore Township
1
Denver Borough
1
Non-residents
6
Total
438