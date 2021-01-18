Didn't get around to checking out LNP|LancasterOnline this weekend? We understand, it was the weekend after all.

Here are five articles to catch up on from this past weekend.

39 residents died at Gardens at Stevens nursing home in Denver Borough. What went wrong?

Don Eshelman still hasn’t cooked the 14-pound turkey he left in his freezer as he waited for his wife of 19 years to be discharged from the Gardens at Stevens.

But the couple will not be celebrating a belated Thanksgiving.

Pet Supplies Plus to open new Lancaster County stores in 3 former Pet Valu locations

Three former Pet Valu stores in Lancaster County will be reopening as Pet Supplies Plus locations.

The stores in Willow Street, Lititz and Ephrata are among 40 former Pet Value stores across the country that have been bought by Pet Supplies Plus. The stores are slated to reopen within the next month, a spokesperson said.

Lancaster County food to be featured on Cooking Channel show Sunday; Andrew Zimmern hosts

Lancaster County foods, and the businesses that make and sell them, will be in the national TV spotlight Sunday when a locally filmed episode of “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations” airs on the Cooking Channel at 2 p.m.

From Europe to Lancaster: Cyclotron's delivery marks milestone in cancer center's newest addition

A 210-foot-long trailer truck delivered Lancaster’s next weapon in fighting cancer on Saturday afternoon, carrying a central piece of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s proton center.

Local providers race to vaccinate for COVID-19 amid complicated guidelines

COVID-19 vaccine providers in Lancaster County are facing unique challenges brought on by the pandemic as they race to inoculate the population.

They’ve worked out how to coordinate vaccination clinics while keeping social distancing and other mitigation efforts to reduce the spread of the virus. In addition, the vaccine providers are dependent on a federally allocated number of doses and are required to follow state guidelines about who to vaccinate when.

