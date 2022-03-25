A contagious strain of bird flu has been detected in a deceased bald eagle found in neighboring Chester County.

The eagle is the first bird in the state confirmed to have been infected with a strain of avian influenza circulating in an outbreak that began in December in the United States, officials with the state Game Commission announced Friday afternoon.

Since then, the virus has infected both wild birds and poultry livestock in more than 20 states, including states bordering Pennsylvania.

That’s a problem because the virus has the potential to decimate farmers’ bird populations, possibly leading to farm-ending financial losses, experts have said.

The dead, infected eagle was found in East Marlborough Township, Game Commission officials said. That’s about an hour-long drive from Lancaster city and less than 30 minutes from Christiana Borough in eastern Lancaster County.

The eagle was confirmed to have been infected with a strain of avian influenza that is described as highly pathogenic, meaning the virus is likely to cause severe illness and death in birds, which can include chickens and turkeys in addition to numerous wild bird species.

Another five birds — wild hooded mergansers — are being tested for the illness, Game Commission officials said. Those small ducks were “recovered” from Kahle Lake near the border of Clarion and Venango counties in western Pennsylvania.

“Four were found dead and the fifth was exhibiting neurologic signs and was subsequently euthanized,” officials said.

In birds, the illness can cause symptoms like reduced coordination, diarrhea, nasal discharge, decreased or abnormal egg laying, lack of energy, lack of appetite and even sudden death, according to experts.

“Clinical signs of infection in wild birds are often non-specific but may include neurologic dysfunction such as circling and difficulty flying,” Game Commission officials said.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has not been reported in Pennsylvania since 1983-84, when an outbreak resulted in the death of more than 17 million birds — chickens, turkeys and guinea fowl, according to officials with the state Department of Agriculture.

As a result, poultry producers saw losses of $60 million, and consumers saw increased costs of $350 million, stemming from related inflation in the price of poultry products.

The outbreak was worst in Lancaster County, where about 40% of the state’s poultry industry was located at that time, according to a New York Times report from 1983.

Currently, Lancaster County is the fourth most productive county in the United States when it comes to poultry and eggs, according to the Lancaster County Agriculture Council.

The flu can spread from bird to bird through air droplets, physical contact and excreted bodily fluids, experts said. It also can be carried to birds by humans on contaminated boots, equipment, clothes and other items.

“While infected birds may shed the virus in their feces and saliva despite appearing healthy, [highly pathogenic avian influenza] can lead to sickness or death in wild poultry (turkey, grouse), raptors (hawks, eagles), avian scavengers (crows, gulls, ravens) and other species (ducks, geese),” Game Commission officials said, adding that the illness is “particularly contagious and lethal to domestic poultry.”

Typically, farmers must rely on eradication to protect their flocks when a positively infected bird is confirmed within their operations — often the wholesale euthanization of bird populations to prevent further spread of the virus, experts said.

To protect local farmers’ birds — and their profits — officials at the state Department of Agriculture urged vigilance in a warning issued last month.

They cautioned that farmers should bolster illness-preventing biosecurity measures, as well as immediately report sick birds; limit nonessential access to farms; regularly clean farm-related clothing and equipment; and avoid sharing equipment with other farms in addition to other guidance.

Similar care should be taken by backyard coop owners and those recreating near birds, like hikers and bird watchers, experts said.

“Because avian influenza viruses are naturally occurring and ever-present in wild birds, preventing or controlling (the illness) in wild populations is not feasible,” Game Commission officials said. “However, safeguards can be taken to protect domestic birds or wild birds held in captivity. Owners should always prevent contact between their birds and wild birds to prevent the spread of disease.”

In rare cases, highly pathogenic avian influenza has infected humans, but officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed this outbreak an animal health issue with low risk to people.

Still, Game Commission officials urged caution.

“Always observe wildlife from a safe distance. Avoid contacting surfaces that may be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds. Do not handle wildlife unless you are hunting, trapping, or otherwise authorized to do so,” officials said, adding that even those authorized to handle wildlife should wear personal protective equipment.

Those feeling ill after handling a sick or dead bird should immediately seek medical attention, officials said.

Members of the public have been asked to report sick or dead wild birds to the commission by calling 610-926-3136 or emailing information to pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov.

Sick or dead domestic birds should be reported to the Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.