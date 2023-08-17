The deadline for households with low-income to apply for the state’s water and sewer bill assistance program has been extended to this Friday.

Applications can be submitted online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS, by calling 1-877-395-8930 or visiting the Lancaster County assistance office at 832 Manor St. in Lancaster city.

The original deadline was Aug. 11.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is designed to ensure low-income households can access drinking water and wastewater services. Eligible households can receive up to $2,500 to pay for drinking water service and up to $2,500 to pay for wastewater service.

Both renters and homeowners may qualify for water bill assistance through LIHWAP if they have an overdue water bill they are responsible for and if their income is within the program’s income limits.

For a household size of one, the maximum annual income to qualify for assistance is $20,385. The maximum annual income to qualify for the program rises to $41,625 for a household size of four.

Crisis situations that qualify a household for the assistance program include past-due water bills, termination of utility service and notices that services will be shut off within 60 days.

A household that also receives utility bill assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can also receive funds through LIHWAP.

However, a household that has already claimed drinking water service assistance through LIHWAP cannot reapply for another drinking water service assistance grant. Likewise, a household that has already claimed wastewater service assistance through LIHWAP cannot reapply for another wastewater service assistance grant.

Households that have claimed drinking water service assistance through LIHWAP but not wastewater service assistance (or vice versa) can apply for a grant for the other type of service.

To apply, residents should have the following information available: names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth for all people in the household; proof of income for the applicant and all members of the household; and a recent water bill.