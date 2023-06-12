Older adults and people with disabilities now have until the end of the year to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue on Monday extended the filing deadline from June 30 to Dec. 31, Acting Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said in a news release. Applicants for the property tax/rent rebate program are encouraged to file online at mypath.pa.gov.

The Revenue Department will start issuing rebates July 1. Applicants will receive an automated call when their claim is processed and again when their claim is approved. To check the status of a claim, visit mypath.pa.gov.

The rebate program is for Pennysvlanians 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

Governor Josh Shapiro is calling for an expansion of the rebate program in his 2023-24 budget, increasing the maximum standard rebate from $650 to $1,000 and the income limits for rents and homeowners to $45,000.

The Department of Revenue says the governor’s expansion would allow nearly 175,000 additional people to qualify and estimates 86% who already qualify would get bigger rebates.