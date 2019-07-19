Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect an additional fatality. Initial reports indicated one victim; new information from police say that two people have died.

Two women are dead and a man is injured after a stabbing in Lancaster city that happened on Thursday night.

Lancaster city police said that a 53-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman are dead following the stabbing, and a 33-year-old man is in critical condition at Lancaster General Hospital.

The stabbing happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of High Street and investigators were still on scene at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Police taped off 557 High Street, which appears to be multiple apartments and sits across the street from Sunshine Nursery and Daycare Center.

On Thursday police found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound in his back walking down High Street when they were en route to the house and were told there were two more victims in the house, police said.

The 53-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds, and police say she was dead when they arrived. The 20-year-old woman died in the hospital hours later, police said.

Two children were in the house at the time of the stabbing, but they were not injured and fled to a neighbor's house, police said.

Police said a suspect was arrested later in the night at the intersection of South Prince and West Vine streets.

Police have not released the names of the victims yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.