Parts of dead chickens, that reportedly flew out of the back of a truck traveling down Route 30, caused first responders to temporarily restrict the highway down to one lane, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Crews were on scene for 'spill control,' according to the live incident list on county-wide communications' website.
Hoffmeier Road to Umbletown Road were shut down while crews swept up the mess, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Cars traveling down the road told dispatchers that the parts of the dead poultry came out of the back of a Valley Protein truck around 3:55 p.m. Saturday in Salisbury Township.
Nearly 40 minutes later, another caller reported that chicken parts were falling on the roadway again, only near Weaverland Valley and Precast roads in East Earl Township.
Valley Proteins Inc. has three locations in Pennsylvania, the closest being in Terre Hill. Other locations are Somerset and Mifflintown -- its headquarters is Winchester, Virginia.
A secretary at Valley Proteins Inc. said that the truck was caring raw chicken materials, including chicken, bones and feathers. She said the company's emergency line has been notified and they will be heading to each location.