Three people died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 222 in West Earl Township Saturday afternoon, according Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Two men and a woman died, Diamantoni said. The men died at the scene and the woman died at Lancaster General Hospital.

A 73-year-old man driving a 2016 Honda Accord was driving north and crossed over the median into oncoming traffic, according to West Earl Township police.

The 73-year-old struck a 2003 Chevrolet Venture head on, police said.

Harold and Dawn Sheaffer, both 60 and from Lancaster, were in the Venture, according to police.

Harold Sheaffer and the 73-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and Dawn Sheaffer died at Lancaster General Hospital.

An 8-year-old girl that was with the Sheaffers has minor injuries, according to police.

The crash happened around noon, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, and media reports said both southbound lanes of Route 222 were closed to motorists for some time, causing traffic delays on the road, as well as on Route 322.

Diamantoni said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday for at least one of the victims who died at the scene.

Diamantoni didn't release the name of the 73-year-old pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation and ask witnesses call a detective at West Earl Township police at 717-859-1411 extension 118.

