Dayspring Christian Academy held its commencement June 4.

The graduates are: Connor Adams, Alison Bruner, Eliana Buch-Gamby, Matthew Engle, Benjamin Granby, Elizabeth Grossman, Timothy Horst, Andrew Keener, Carly King, Gavin Knolle, Zoe Martin, Mishael Opala, Casey Petersheim, Elisabeth Self, Benson Smoker and Dustin Stoltzfus.

The following students received awards:

Abraham Lincoln Scholar: Anderson Graybill, of Pequea.

Anton Van Leeuwenhock Scholar: Konrad Poniatowski, of Lancaster.

William Penn Scholar: Ava Marhevka, of Lancaster.

Noah Webster Scholar: Alayna Self, of Lancaster.

Sir Robert Boyle Scholar: Alexander Hussar, of Lancaster.

Frederick Douglas Scholar: Cole Ployd, of Landisville.

Rosalie J. Slater American Valedictorian Scholar Award: Matthew Engle, of Lititz.

Verna M. Hall American Salutatorian Scholar Award: Andrew Keener, of Marietta.

J.S. Bach Choral Music Award: Alison Bruner, of York.

Rembrandt Art Award: Zoe Martin, of Lancaster.

William Shakespeare Drama Award: Alison Bruner, of York and Zoe Martin, of Lancaster.

American Christian Athlete Award: Alison Bruner, of York.

American Christian Athlete Award: Cole Ployd, of Landisville.

PIAA District III E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award: Andrew Keener, of Marietta.

PIAA District III Fackler-Hower Sportsmanship Award: Alison Bruner, of York.

PIAA District III Fackler-Hower Sportsmanship Award: Benson Smoker, of Atglen.

John S. Eliot Ministry Award: Benson Smoker, of Atglen,

American Christian Leadership Award: Marietta; Ben Smoker, of Atglen.

Honors High School Graduate: Alison Bruner, of York; Matthew Engle, of Lititz; Timothy Horst, of Lancaster; Andrew Keener, of Marietta; Elisabeth Self, of Lancaster; Benson Smoker, of Atglen.