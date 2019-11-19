It took 135 days, but Hempfield teachers finally have a new contract.

The Hempfield school board and the Hempfield Education Association representing 520 educators districtwide passed a five-year collective bargaining agreement last week — nearly four and a half months after the previous contract expired.

It includes a 2.8% salary increase over five years.

Teachers had been working under the old contract’s final year until this point. They invoked "work to rule," meaning they wouldn’t do more than the absolute minimum required, as negotiations dragged on.

In a statement on the district’s website, school board President Bill Otto said adopting a contract that balanced "the need to employ and retain high quality educators and critical personnel" and "the community’s ability to shoulder associated costs" was the objective.

"Via a collaborative process with HEA, we believe we have achieved those goals," he said.

Neither Otto nor union President Rik Appleby responded to requests for comment. A post on HEA’s Facebook page, however, thanked the community for its support and said that "both sides feel that the contract is fair and is in the best interest of students and teachers."

The new contract covers July 1 to June 30, 2024. It includes higher deductibles and prescription copays and policies in areas such as tuition reimbursement, extracurricular stipends and professional development time.

Teacher salaries range from $50,170 to $92,371 in 2019-20 and $62,033 to $100,752 in 2023-2024, depending on years of experience and number of higher education credits.

Other benefits include 10 sick days which can accumulate without limit from year to year, three personal days with a maximum of three automatically carrying forward, and various leaves such as emergency leave, bereavement leave and, with the superintendent’s approval, “unpaid special leave.”

Hempfield Collective Bargaining Agreement by Alex Geli on Scribd