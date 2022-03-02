Since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, 2021, the nights have been getting shorter and the days are getting longer.

So, when is it time for clocks to spring forward?

Daylight saving time (often erroneously said as daylight savings time) begins Sunday, March 13, 2022.

On that day, the clocks will spring forward, causing areas that practice daylight saving time to lose an hour (don't worry, the hour is gained back in the fall). When the clock strikes 2 a.m., the time will change to be 3 a.m.

Lancaster County saw only 9 hours, 19 minutes and 27 seconds of daylight on the winter solstice, according to timeanddate.com. The days have gradually gotten longer since then.

On Sunday after the clocks go forward, Lancaster County will see a total of 11 hours, 50 minutes and 9 seconds of daylight.

Arizona is the only state that refrains from practicing daylight saving due to the summertime heat. The residents of Arizona prefer their cooler nights as a break from the harsh temperatures, according to the National Geographic.

The amount of sunlight will get progressively longer until the summer solstice, which is Tuesday, June 21, 2022.