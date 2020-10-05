It's getting darker sooner, but when is it time to officially change the clocks?

Daylight saving time (not daylight savings time) started March 8 at 2 a.m., and will end Nov. 1 at 2 a.m.

This means that the time will "fall back." When the clock strikes 2 a.m., the time will shift back to 1 a.m.

Most of the contiguous United States follows daylight saving time, except for Arizona, which does follow practices daylight saving time.

This is because the push for daylight has an effect on traffic, moods and more. It was originally proposed in 1902 in England as a means to "prevent the nation from wasting daylight," according to National Geographic.

Arizona does not practice daylight saving time for that very reason, said the National Geographic. The residents want less daytime because residents reportedly enjoy the cooler nights as a break from the harsh temperatures.