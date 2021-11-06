Four different Manheim Township residences were entered and ransacked in broad daylight this week, according to Manheim Township police.

An unidentified burglar was seen on residential surveillance footage entering homes in and around the 500 block of Cobblestone Lane around 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 4, police said in a news release.

Affected areas include Cobblestone Lane, Waverly Avenue and Darlington Court.

Some property was stolen from the residences. The total amount stolen has yet to be determined, said Lt. Michael Piacentino, a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip anonymously on CrimeWatch.