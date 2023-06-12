Monday’s rain in Lancaster County was “a huge relief” to planters, but the county needs more precipitation for crops to have a fighting chance.

County farmers delayed planting crops because of the lack of rain in recent weeks, said Leon Ressler, an agronomy educator with Penn State Extension. But after Monday’s rainfall, planters are hopeful for the rest of the season.

“We’ll wait and see,” Ressler said. “The forecast right now looks promising.”

AccuWeather estimated an inch of rain fell Monday in the county on average - four times what fell all of May. The entire county received at least three-fourths of an inch. Most of the rain fell between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The county is experiencing unusual weather, with the driest May on record. County commissioners issued a temporary burn ban to prevent wildfires.

The U.S. Drought Monitor considers the county to be in a “moderate” drought, its second-lowest rating.

The county also experienced dangerous air quality last week, as smoke from wildfires in Canada swept across the East Coast. But as for crops, rain has a bigger impact, according to Ressler.

Crops that were planted before the drought were stunted but should be able to recover, Ressler said. But since mid-May, the ground was “as hard as concrete,” which prevented more crops from being planted.

“The growing season is only so long,” he said. “And when you lose a couple weeks at the beginning of the year, you can’t ever make it up.”

It’s too early to tell how much the harvest will be impacted, Ressler said. Every type of crop grown this time of year is in jeopardy: field crops like corn and soybeans; and hay crops like alfalfa, timothy and grass, as well as wheat and barley.

Ressler believes Monday’s rain will bring enough moisture to get new seeds in the ground. But if this is all it rains, the crops won’t grow.

“Ultimately, what happens at the end of June is gonna have a big impact,” he said.

AccuWeather predicts roughly 90% chance of rain for the county Wednesday and Friday and largely dry days Tuesday and Thursday.