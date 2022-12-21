Plans for a second Manheim Township Chick-fil-A that were met with strong opposition because of traffic concerns have been replaced by a proposal to build a new day care center.

Airport Road Group LLC, the owner and developer of a 2.4-acre parcel at West Airport Road and Lititz Pike (Route 501), will request a special exception to build an 11,054-square-foot day care center at a Jan. 3, 2023, zoning hearing. The hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the township municipal office at 1840 Municipal Drive.

Township commissioners in September rejected a zoning request by Chick-fil-A to allow drive-thrus at the 100 W. Airport Road property. During a township planning commission in May, an official from the Atlanta company said plans for the fast-foot restaurant would be abandoned if it couldn’t include a drive-thru.

The property owner and Chick-fil-A did not respond to requests for comment. Tyler Profit, a lawyer who represented Chick-fil-A during zoning hearings, said he was not authorized to comment on the restaurant’s plans in Manheim Township.

The property currently includes a 9,376-square-foot building that previously housed Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, which closed in 2021 after operating for 21 years. According to the new proposal for the property, the existing building would be converted into a permitted commercial or industrial use not disclosed in the application.

At the upcoming zoning hearing, the developer will request a special exception to operate a commercial day care center in a new building at the property as well as several variances related to parking, signs, and sidewalks.

The new building would be built just off West Airport Road across from the former Hoss’s building. It would include an attached 7,575-square-foot fenced-in play area that would be located next to an access road less than 300 feet from the intersection of West Airport Road and Lititz Pike. Both buildings would share 91 parking spaces.

In its application, the property’s owner said the day care center would serve residents of surrounding neighborhoods along with employees who work at Flyway Business Park, where the parcel is located.

The application also states the day care center would not have a significant impact on surrounding roads, which was a point of contention with Chick-fil-A’s plans.

A traffic study for the previous plans for the property located across the street from Lancaster Airport and Brethren Village retirement community estimated a new Chick-fil-A would generate 165 trips during its peak hour, which was twice as many as the 85 peak-hour trips when the Hoss’s operated there. A proposed three-lane drive-thru was anticipated to hold up to 62 cars at once, compared to Chick-fil-A’s current Manheim Township location at The Shoppes at Belmont, which has a two-lane drive-thru.

The site at West Airport Road and Lititz Pike would have been Chick-fil-A’s largest location in Pennsylvania and the first to have a three-lane drive-thru. According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the intersection averages 20,400 vehicles a day.