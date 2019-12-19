In this young country, impeachment of a president has occurred just three times.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, became the latest, when the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The rarity of presidential impeachment should qualify it as a “where were you when x happened” moment.

But in several places across Lancaster County on Thursday, not so much.

Two reporters scouted coffee shops, fast food restaurants, diners, grocery stores and shopping centers around the county on Thursday morning, expecting to find debate, opinions or at least conversation.

But there was little chatter to note.

One woman finished loading her groceries outside the Giant Food Store in Mount Joy when, approached and asked by a reporter about her opinions, she said, “I think it’s sad that we’re going through this process,” and walked to her car.

Nearby, at the Milanof-Schock Library on Anderson Ferry Road, all was quiet except a chatty children’s area. On the other side of the cozy library was a children’s literary section where a red book stood out among the stacks, “A Child’s First Book of Trump” — a children’s book riddled with satire that only adults would understand.

At Park City Center, a group of women sitting at the lower-level food court talked about their confusion surrounding the impeachment process, such as what happens after the house vote.

But before chatter continued, one of the women got up and said “let’s go eat,” and off they went.

Maybe the conversation has moved online. After all, many people sat alone, glued to their phones at places like Dunkin’ and Starbucks while Christmas music played in the background. Meanwhile, a poll on LancasterOnline asking the question, "Will you vote for Trump after impeachment?" garnered more than a thousand responses.

Or maybe the cold weather hampered some coffee dates.

Or maybe — just maybe — Lancaster County life carried on as any other day.