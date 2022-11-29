More than 36 hours after a shooting inside Prince of Subs killed one man and injured another person, no arrests have been made and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Lancaster city officers who responded to the shooting at 1:11 a.m. found two people shot -- Luis Sanchez, 29, and another person who police have not identified. EMS crews took both people to a local hospital, where Sanchez died of his injuries.

Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, spokesperson for Lancaster City Bureau of Police, said Tuesday that his department is not releasing the other man’s name to protect his privacy. That person was treated for injuries and released from the hospital.

Police have not made any arrests as of Tuesday. Stoltzfus said the shooting does not appear to be random, but police have not released suspect information.

Police are seeking footage from surveillance cameras in the area, a practice Stoltzfus said is common during investigations.

“That is part of what is being looked at for the homicide investigation,” he said. “It is time consuming and can require a great deal of time to go through available sources and footage."

About 50 mourners gathered outside of Prince of Subs Monday night for a candlelight vigil. The restaurant is at South Prince and West Farnum streets, about two blocks southwest of Penn Square. Owners Mary Cepeda and Paul Dano could not be reached for comment.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

Sanchez’s death is the second homicide in the city this year, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives. There have been six homicides in the county so far this year.

Damian Santiago, 19, of Lancaster, was shot March 14 at the A-Plus Sunoco gas station at South Prince and West Orange streets.

Carlos Almanzar-Torres, 22, of Lancaster, is charged with homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment in Santiago’s death. He told police he felt threatened by Santiago, according to police. His case hasn’t been scheduled for trial and he remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

A 3-year-old shot 15-month-old Angelo Torres in a Lancaster city home on Oct. 18. Investigators executing a search warrant found a 9mm handgun on a table next to Torres' body and two toy guns next to him, according to previous reporting. Officers also found a black digital scale with a white substance on the same table as the 9mm, according to the warrant, and also found what they suspected to be marijuana on a tray in a bedroom.

No charges have been filed in connection with Torres' death.

Fourteen people died by homicide in 2021 in Lancaster County, up slightly from 13 in 2020. Of 2021's homicides, five happened in Lancaster city − of 2020's, four were in the city.

Since 2000, the county has averaged about a dozen homicides a year.