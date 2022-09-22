David Vincent Sinopoli appeared before a judge dressed in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs while standing trial in the 1975 stabbing death of Lindy Sue Biechler, Lancaster County's oldest cold case, at a preliminary hearing Thursday.

District Judge Joshua Keller held Sinopoli, 68, for trial in Millersville on a single count of homicide following a brief hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson presented a list of stipulations that reiterated the DNA findings that led the state to Sinopoli's arrest. Allan Sodomsky, Sinopoli's attorney, agreed to the stipulations before the hearing.

Sinopoli will be arraigned on Oct. 28 in the Lancaster County Courthouse where he can plead guilty or choose to take the case to trial.

Wilson declined any further comments, citing the ongoing investigation. Sodomsky also declined to comment.

Around 20 family members and friends waited outside of the courtroom for Sinopoli, which had limited space, who shouted "We love you, David!" as Sinopoli was escorted to a vehicle outside.

Philip Biechler, Biechler's husband at the time of the murder, was at the hearing with several other people but declined a comment.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

According to authorities, Sinopoli stabbed Biechler in her Manor Township apartment on Dec. 5, 1975. The 19-year-old florist had also been sexually assaulted.

Sinopoli, of East Hempfield Township, had lived in the same apartment complex as Biechler for a time, but moved out sometime prior to August 1975. He lived on the second floor of the four-unit building.

Sinopoli was never a suspect, but using a combination of DNA evidence and family tree analysis, a team of genetic genealogists in Virginia developed him as a strong lead in December.

In February, investigators learned that Sinopoli, his wife and another couple would be flying out of the country from Philadelphia International Airport, according to court records. Detectives followed Sinopoli and retrieved a coffee cup he had discarded.

From that cup, investigators obtained a DNA sample. That DNA sample was then compared with DNA samples taken from blood on Biechler’s clothes that investigators believed belonged to her killer. The comparison found the samples consistent, prosecutors said.

Investigators arrested Sinopoli on July 17 at his home. He has been held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.