Dove Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be featured in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the High Fine Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East. The concert is part of Phelps’ “It Must Be Christmas” Tour.
“It Must Be Christmas” is Phelps’ fourth Christmas album. He won three Dove Awards as a member of the Gaither Vocal Band.
Phelps has a bachelor's degree in music from Baylor University. While there, he directed the Baylor Religious Hour Choir.
He was a member of the Gaither Vocal Band from 1997-2005 and again from 2009-2017. He is a four-time Grammy nominee.
This event, presented by Garden Spot Promotions and IMC Concerts, is one of a dozen concerts Phelps and his musical entourage will perform throughout the holidays.
Complete information may be obtained by visiting www.itickets.com or www.davidphelps.com. Ticket information is available by calling 864-237-3214. Group ticket information is available by calling 1-877-392-9710.