Elizabethtown College announced the lineup for its 2023-24 Lecture Series Thursday afternoon, and the schedule includes names that have made international headlines.

The series is open to the public. The schedule is as follows:

David Hogg

Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at the Leffler Chapel & Performance Center at Elizabethtown College

Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland High School shooting-turned-gun control activist, will deliver the lecture "Engage in Change: Owning Democracy and Not Living in Fear of Ending Gun Violence."

Olivia Troye

7 p.m. Feb. 1, at the Leffler Chapel & Performance Center at Elizabethtown College

Troye, a former national security advisor for Vice President Mike Pence and member of the White House Coronavirus Force, became a notable government whistleblower when she accused President Trump of failing to protect the American people. Her lecture is "Doing the Right Thing. Even When it Costs Everything."

Daymond John

5 p.m. March 27, Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square

The "Shark Tank" judge, self-made millionaire and founder of hip-hop apparel company FUBU will share his "S.H.A.R.K. Points" principles for success.

Jemele Hill

7 p.m. April 11, Leffler Chapel and Performance Center, Elizabethtown College

Emmy Award-winning journalist Hill, whose work explores race, social justice, politics and sports, will deliver the lecture "Learn from Your Past. Live by Your Convictions."

Registration is open now for Hogg, Troye and Hill's lectures; registration for John's lecture will open in December on thehighcenter.com.

For links to registration or more information, visit etown.edu/offices/president/lecture-series.