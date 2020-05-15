With 12 more Pennsylvania counties receiving Gov. Tom Wolf’s approval Friday to begin reopening their economies next week, only 18 of the state’s 67 counties will remain under the “red” category of coronavirus lockdown after May 22.
All are in the eastern part of the state. And for many of them, the outlook remains daunting, even though most have seen improvements.
On average, they remain three times above a state-designated threshold for new coronavirus cases. The worst is seven times over the mark.
“It’s hard for me to predict when a county will be ready,” Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary, said at a Friday news conference.
Mohamed Sheasha, owner of Centerville Diner in Manor Twp. says that his diner is carryout-only. "It's not a good idea" to open to customers, despite the county's self-designation to the yellow phase beginning today, May 15.
Eileen Horning, owner of Snyder’s Furniture near Intercourse, has chosen to stay closed despite a move from county officials to move into a “yellow” reopening, which would OK in-person retail. She’s following Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidance.
Patti Skiadas, owner of Route 30 Diner in Ronks, is fed up with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, which has forced her to downsize her staff, menu and hours. But she won’t follow county leaders by opening her restaurant against state orders.
LNP‘s reporters are out across the county today seeing how reopening is going. Fashion Cents Consignment in Strasburg has been open since Monday. The owner asked LNP | LancasterOnline reporters to leave.
The pro shop is open at Crossgates on Friday, May 15. An employee told reporter Alex Geli that not all local golf courses have reopened their shops, but it becomes "a hassle" to check in golfers without it. There is no law against reopening the shop.
Employees working at craft stores in Bird in Hand said they’ve been open since May 1. At Village Country Crafts, the cashier shook her head when asked if the business has a waiver. She guessed it’s OK to open — the store is connected to a farm market.
Lancaster Central Market shoppers wait in line at Meck's Produce on Friday, May 15, 2020. Market workers were limiting the number of shoppers allowed in at one time, keeping the market from getting crowded.
Sequential Arts comic book store in Elizabethtown. Owner Jim Procopio says he fulfilled private orders for 21 customers last 2 months, "It's paid the bills" He has door locked but is open, limits shop to 2-3 customers at a time.
A facemask is seen hanging from a mirror of a van parked at the Turkey Hill on North Third Street in Columbia on Friday, May 15, 2020. Despite Lancaster County declaring a move to the yellow phase ahead of Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to do so, Friday was much the same for Columbia Boroough businesses.
Joy's Tavern in Mt. Joy posted on a sign that it will be opening up on May 18. Lancaster County declared itself a yellow phase county beginning on May 15, 2020, according to the Lancaster County Commissioners.
Gary and Joel's Barbershop on Marietta Avenue in East Hempfield Township remained closed on Friday, May 15, 2020. The Lancaster County Commissioners voted to move Lancaster to the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania ahead of the governor's order. Even under the yellow phase, barbershops and hair salons would not be able to open.
Fix My Computer Please opened up earlier this week. Employee Jose Figueroa told me his boss had applied for an exemption, but didn’t get one, despite a similar store getting one. Jose said he has seen 2-3 customers a day since Tuesday.
Homestead Furnishings & Gifts in Maytown reopened Friday. Smith is limiting her store to 8 to 10 customers inside at a time, encouraging them to wear masks, and she provides hand sanitizer and wipes at the entrance and is constantly sanitizing surfaces and door handles. Smith said, “It’s come down to the fact that we can’t pay our bills. We have to do something.. ….Our customers have been reaching out. They’re ready. They want to come out. We’re certainly not encouraging anyone to come out who doesn’t feel safe. My attitude, too, is this is no less dangerous than going to a Wal Mart, Target or Lowe’s. There’s less chance of catching something here. ...Why is it the big box stores continue to thrive while all of us are losing our businesses?”
Alice’s Diner in Bridgeport, Pa. has been opened for takeout for weeks. They are sticking with takeout only for now. Waitress told reporters they are waiting for “official” shift to yellow from government before offering inside service again.
As of Friday, Lancaster County had 111 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, or twice the 50 cases per 100,000 that Wolf has set as the safe level for moving from the “red” of lockdown to the “yellow” or limited economic activity.
Lancaster’s score is down from 140 on April 22, when Wolf announced the metric, but still far from the 50-new-cases-per-100,000 level it would need to drop to for state approval. And it remains unclear when it might get there.
Other counties are faring much worse.
Huntingdon County, between Harrisburg and Altoona, had the state’s highest score Friday, at 363 per 100,000, or seven times above Wolf’s threshold. Delaware County, south of Philadelphia, came in second, at 275, or five times over the threshold.
The county with the group’s best score – 56 – was Monroe, in the Poconos.
The 12 counties given the OK to partially reopen on May 22 include York, Adams, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin and Perry. On average, the group’s score was 35, or well below the 50 threshold.
By MARC LEVY and MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press
Here are the remaining 18 counties that will remain under Wolf’s stay-at-home order on May 22, along with their score on Wolf’s 50-new-cases-per-100,000 population metric. They are ranked from closest to meeting the requirement, to farthest: