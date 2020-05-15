With 12 more Pennsylvania counties receiving Gov. Tom Wolf’s approval Friday to begin reopening their economies next week, only 18 of the state’s 67 counties will remain under the “red” category of coronavirus lockdown after May 22.

All are in the eastern part of the state. And for many of them, the outlook remains daunting, even though most have seen improvements.

On average, they remain three times above a state-designated threshold for new coronavirus cases. The worst is seven times over the mark.

“It’s hard for me to predict when a county will be ready,” Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary, said at a Friday news conference.

Lancaster County, where local officials defied Wolf and declared their own reopening Friday, has one of the better scores among the eastern Pennsylvania counties still under Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

As of Friday, Lancaster County had 111 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, or twice the 50 cases per 100,000 that Wolf has set as the safe level for moving from the “red” of lockdown to the “yellow” or limited economic activity.

Lancaster’s score is down from 140 on April 22, when Wolf announced the metric, but still far from the 50-new-cases-per-100,000 level it would need to drop to for state approval. And it remains unclear when it might get there.

Other counties are faring much worse.

Huntingdon County, between Harrisburg and Altoona, had the state’s highest score Friday, at 363 per 100,000, or seven times above Wolf’s threshold. Delaware County, south of Philadelphia, came in second, at 275, or five times over the threshold.

The county with the group’s best score – 56 – was Monroe, in the Poconos.

The 12 counties given the OK to partially reopen on May 22 include York, Adams, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin and Perry. On average, the group’s score was 35, or well below the 50 threshold.

Here are the remaining 18 counties that will remain under Wolf’s stay-at-home order on May 22, along with their score on Wolf’s 50-new-cases-per-100,000 population metric. They are ranked from closest to meeting the requirement, to farthest:

Monroe – 56

Schuylkill – 93

Luzerne - 100

Lancaster – 111

Dauphin – 112

Lebanon – 119

Chester – 120

Pike- 134

Lehigh – 148

Mongtomery – 155

Lackawanna – 162

Northampton - 163

Franklin – 172

Berks – 201

Bucks – 202

Philadelphia - 208

Delaware – 275

Huntingdon - 363

