If someone claiming to be with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office calls and demands a payment over the phone, it's likely a scam.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is warning county residents of a scam where the caller has mimicked calls regarding warrants, missed court dates and no response to jury duty.

"The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will never call demanding a payment over the phone regarding these matters," the district attorney's office said in a release on the scam.

Local officials are aware of at least one case where the caller told the person to go to CVS Pharmacy, buy a gift card and read them the code on the back, the district attorney's office said.

The call is under investigation and people who may have received a call that was similar are asked to call the sheriff's office, at 717-299-8200, or their local police.

If contacted, you should not give out any information or payment, the district attorney's office warned.