The Lancaster County District Attorney's office is hosting a press event Thursday afternoon, at 1:30 p.m., to offer more information about missing Amish teen, Linda Stoltzfoos.

In attendance will be the agencies working on the investigation: East Lampeter Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, FBI and the DA's office.

The meeting will be held at the Lancaster County Public Training Center in Manheim.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be livestreaming the event; be sure to check back to this post, or on our Facebook page.

Last weekend, Justo Smoker, 34, was charged with kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos and has been held at Lancaster County Prison without the possibility of bail.

Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21.