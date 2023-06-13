Lancaster County commissioners are expected to give the district attorney’s office the go-ahead to apply for a $10,000 grant to translate key courthouse documents into Spanish, Swahili, Arabic and Nepali, the most common non-English languages spoken in the county.

Commissioners will vote on the measure tonight at their 7 p.m. meeting at the East Earl Township municipal building, 4610 Division Highway.

The grant is offered by the Lancaster Law Foundation, which is affiliated with the Lancaster Bar Association and promotes “equal access to justice for all in Lancaster County by funding public interest law projects, delivering pro bono service, and educating the public on civic and legal issues,” according to its website.

The district attorney’s office wants to translate eight informational brochures and legal forms: an arraignment form, diversion program agreement and participant information forms, a diversion program brochure, a victim witness services brochure and information for victims in juvenile court, according to its grant application.

Dena Maounis, the county’s grant coordinator, said at a public commissioners work session Tuesday that she worked with Church World Service Lancaster to gather data on the most commonly spoken languages in the county other than English.

Lancaster Law Foundation invited the county to apply for the grant, Maounis said Tuesday.

“We need to ensure that we are showing the same respect (to) those residing in our community and meeting people where they are,” the district attorney’s office wrote in its application to the foundation. “If we had the ability to translate many frequently used court-related documents into their language, it would be the first step in not only showing them the rights and processes they have available to them, but it would provide an added layer of respect and an attempt to gain their trust.”