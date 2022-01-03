The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is working to determine what charges, if any, will be filed against the driver of a tractor trailer who crashed into pickup truck in East Petersburg last year, resulting in a brother and sister being killed.

The DA’s office is “reviewing police reports and actively investigating” the May 22 fatal crash, said spokesperson Sean McBryan. That includes determining if any charges should be filed against Cesar Torres, the Florida man who was driving the car carrier tractor trailer that collided into the truck driven by siblings Brandie and Lenny Kasper.

Torres’ tractor trailer struck the Kasper’s pickup truck on Graystone Road and Main Street (Route 72) at 9:06 p.m., according to previous reporting. The collision caused the Kasper’s Ford Ranger to burst into flames.

Brandie, 21, and Lenny, 18, both of Mount Joy, were pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later determined they died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

Responders evaluated Torres at the scene, and he underwent a chemical test in keeping with protocol for commercial vehicle crash investigations.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police Chief David Steffen said in early December that the investigation was “awaiting final determinations.”

The Kaspers’ father Len later said he believes a longer traffic light delay at the intersection would have saved his children.