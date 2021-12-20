Police in Lancaster have finished their investigation of a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a local pediatrician, and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office will now determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

An investigation into the driver, who has not been identified to the public, who struck Dr. Steven F. Killough in October “is complete and has been turned over to the (Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office) for recommendation on charges,” Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, a city police spokesperson, said Monday.

The District Attorney’s office is now determining “whether charges should be filed or if any additional investigation is necessary,” said DA’s office spokesperson Sean McBryan.

No charges have been filed in connection to the incident as of Monday afternoon.

The driver, who police described as an adult male, struck Killough has he was crossing Chestnut Street at Prince Street around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29, according to previous reporting. The driver initially stopped and helped Killough off the road, later driving away after an ambulance arrived to transport the 66-year-old to a hospital.

Killough later died Nov. 12 of a traumatic head injury sustained in the crash.

Police were later able to identify a person of interest by tracking down the company that owns the van that struck Killough using surveillance footage in the area.

Killough, a pediatrician with Lancaster Pediatric Associates for more than 30 years, was remembered by his colleagues as a loyal friend, devoted church member and caring doctor.