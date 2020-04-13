Dart Container Corp. confirmed Monday that 10 employees at its Leola location and 1 worker at its Lancaster plant tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said those who tested positive are quarantined at home and will be cleared to return to work based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"Many of our employees want to continue working and they appreciate the rigorous preventive measures we’ve put into place,” company CEO Jim Lammers said in a statement. “But we also give employees the choice of staying away from work if they prefer to do so. We also offer additional paid time if they need to stay away from work for specific COVID-19 related reasons."

According to the company, specific reasons that qualify for paid time off include being quarantined, experiencing coronavirus-type symptoms and seeking a diagnosis, being advised to self-quarantine "due to a documented high-risk medical condition," caring for someone who has COVID-19 or a documented high-risk medical condition, or caring for a child whose school or place of care is closed due to COVID-19.

Employees who don't have qualifying specific reasons but prefer to stay away from work due to general concerns can do so, according to the company, which said they wouldn't be paid "but can use general time off if they have it."

Staff sanitize machines and surfaces after every shift and continually clean common areas, the company said in the statement. Dart also requires employees to observe social distancing, proper hand-washing and hygiene measures, and, under recently revised CDC guidelines, the company also recommends that employees wear cloth face coverings at work, the company said.

Employees are to stay home if sick and notify Dart if they have flu-like symptoms, the statement said.

Lammers said the company employs nearly 1,700 people at its Leola location and more than 150 in Lancaster.

In a separate press release, Dart Container said it donated raw materials usually used to make clear plastic cups to companies in California and Pennsylvania to make personal protection equipment for the medical community. More than 20 1,500-pound rolls of plastic sheeting Dart sent to the companies will be used to make face shields.