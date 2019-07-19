Dangerously hot weather is in store this weekend, and several Lancaster County businesses and agencies are taking precautions to help deal with the wicked heat.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to hover near 100 degrees, according to a Thursday afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. Heat index values – the relative temperature when humidity is included – will be closer to 100 to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning starting at noon that will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Even overnight temperatures are a concern, with temperatures expected to hover in the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday night.

Staying cool

Several community agencies will operate on extended hours this weekend for those seeking public refuge from the heat.

Lancaster Rec Center, at 525 Fairview Ave., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Residents are welcome to sit in the air-conditioned lobby or use water fountains at the facility.

The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County will open its senior centers in Lancaster city and Columbia for extended hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday for air-conditioned access.

Event changes, cancellations

Lancaster Pride, taking place Saturday, listed guidance for attendees on social media ahead of the festivities. They include bringing a reusable water bottle, applying sunscreen regularly, well-paced alcohol consumption and weather-appropriate clothing.

Organizers for the LGBT event fielded heat concerns from vendors through social media. In a Facebook post, organizers stated they are working with Clipper Magazine Stadium officials to move vendors out from blacktop to other parts of the stadium, including under the roof of the ballpark concourse.

Some events are being scrapped for the weekend. As previously reported, the Lancaster Central Market will be closed Saturday. In addition, the Lancaster City Visitor Center canceled its Historic Walking Tours in Lancaster city Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lancaster City's Music Friday is also canceled.

Hydrants: off-limits

Thinking of cracking open a fire hydrant for a street cool-off?

It’s not wise, safe, nor is it legal, officials say. "Hydrant flows cause a lot of issues with the system, including widespread water pressure drops and dirty water calls (brown water)” Lancaster city deputy public works director Matt Metzler stated in an email.

The water pressure issue could pose a challenge to firefighters in the case of a nearby blaze, Metzler added.

Lancaster Bureau of Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser also noted the uncontrolled water pressure from opening a fire hydrant could pose a safety risk, particularly for small children. A blast of water could knock a child off their feet and into oncoming traffic.

Cracked hydrants should be reported to police and the Water Department at 717-291-4816.