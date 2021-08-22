Life-threatening flash floods could take place in parts of northeastern Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in areas including Ephrata, New Holland, Akron, Leola, Terre Hill, Churchtown, Bareville, Intercourse, Blue Ball, Farmersville, Goodville and White Horse, the NWS said in a flash flood warning issued Sunday.

Thunderstorms were detected producing heavy rain in the area, with as many as 1 to 3 inches having already fallen, producing life-threatening flash floods in creaks and streams as well as urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, NWS said.

Motorists are urged to turn around and avoid flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, NWS noted.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m.