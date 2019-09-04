A development in an unsolved homicide will be announced at a news conference Thursday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office plans to discuss recent work — including DNA analysis — in the case, according to a news release.

The news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Manor Township Police Department. LancasterOnline plans to share a video live stream on its Facebook page.

The homicide has been under the review of the district attorney's office cold case unit.

District Attorney Craig Stedman formed the cold case unit in January after Raymond "DJ Freez" Rowe pleaded guilty to the 1992 murder of 25-year-old Christy Mirack.

The district attorney's office worked with Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company, to match DNA from the original crime scene to Rowe through a genetic testing database.