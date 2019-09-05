A development in an unsolved homicide was announced at a 2:30 p.m. news conference with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Homicide investigators said they have turned to new DNA technology to create composite sketches of a fair-skinned, dark-haired man they hope will solve the 1975 slaying of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler, who died with a butcher knife in her neck.

The recently married flower shop clerk was sexually assaulted and stabbed 19 times during a struggle in the living room of her Manor Township apartment, police said. The attack happened Dec. 5, 1975 after she returned home from grocery shopping. Click the link below for more information on the case.

District Attorney Craig Stedman formed the cold case unit in January after Raymond "DJ Freez" Rowe pleaded guilty to the 1992 murder of 25-year-old Christy Mirack.