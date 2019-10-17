Police say they have arrested the killer in one of Lancaster's most notorious cold cases: the December 2010 arson in which Olga Sanchez-Reyes, a young mother of three, burned to death.
The man they charged: her husband, Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, described in charging documents filed Wednesday as a "very jealous man" who allegedly told his wife a year before her slaying that he would "kill her like a dog."
Montalvo-Rivera, 52, was committed to Lancaster County Prison at 1 p.m. Thursday, records show. He is charged with homicide, three counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, arson and several related offenses.
Montalvo-Rivera's arrest is among several dramatic breakthroughs in some of the county's most sensational unsolved homicides in recent years. It joins the 2018 arrest in the 25-year-old slaying and sexual assault of schoolteacher Christy Mirack and, earlier this year, the release of composite sketches investigators hope will solve the 1975 slaying of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler, who died with a butcher knife in her neck.