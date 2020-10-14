A Lancaster police officer will not be charged for fatally shooting a man who chased him while brandishing a knife on Sept. 13, the family's attorneys said Wednesday.

"Based on my review of the facts and the applicable law, there is no question, no question, that the officer was justified in the use of deadly force on Ricardo Muñoz on Sept. 13," Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said during Wednesday's press conference.

"Whether it was a police officer or a citizen, they would have been justified using deadly force that day," Adams continued.

The district attorney's office also announced that it would be releasing several photos, videos and the 911 recording.

The attorneys for Muñoz's family announced the officer would not be charged after the district attorney's office met with the family ahead of a news conference to announce results of the investigation into the shooting.

"We called for help. We didn’t call for bullets," Ricardo's sister Rulennis Muñoz said after the press conference.

"We are disappointed with the investigation and the conclusions the district attorney reached regarding Ricardo Muñoz’s death,” said attorney Steven M. Levin.

“The District Attorney’s investigation raises more questions than it answers,” said Michael Perna, another family attorney. “Ricardo was experiencing a medical crisis, and his family sought professional intervention, so why didn’t crisis Intervention do its job? Why wasn’t non-lethal force tried first?”

Police had been dispatched for a domestic disturbance call to the Laurel Street home Muñoz shared with his parents.

Body camera footage the police department released the night of the shooting shows Muñoz charging the officer with a knife and the officer firing several shots as he retreated. Muñoz fell to the ground and was pronounced dead within minutes.

The body camera video was shown during Wednesday's press conference, where Adams highlighted that Muñoz was holding a "hunting-style knife" while charging the officer.

The video, which was posted on Youtube, has garnered more than 840,000 views.

The video shown Wednesday was cut off before the officer shot Muñoz four times.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Levin said the complete video had not been released and should be.

Muñoz’s family has said they had been calling to get help for Muñoz, who had a history of mental illness.

One of his sisters had called a crisis intervention center in Lebanon County, which they said Muñoz had previously been involved with. But at the same time, his other sister called 911.

In March 2019, Muñoz was charged with aggravated assault after stabbing four people with a knife on North Queen Street. His family said he acted in self-defense after he was assaulted and had his video game stolen by the attackers. While the case wound its way through the legal system, Muñoz was ordered by a judge to undergo a mental health evaluation, according to court records. The findings are not part of the public record of the criminal case, which remains unresolved. It was scheduled for trial Oct. 9.

Before taking questions from the press, Adams said that she will not be releasing the officer's name because the shooting was justified and added that she hopes any reaction to the district attorney's office investigation will be peaceful and cause no destruction to the city.

Adams also expressed concern for the officer's safety and pointed to the angry and sometimes violent protests that took place after the shooting on Sept. 13.

For related coverage: