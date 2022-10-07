A fatal car crash in early September prompted the Lancaster County District of Attorney’s office to look into why the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was not notified about drivers who pose a danger to the public.

Derek Sensenig of Akron is charged with DUI and homicide-by-vehicle for the September 2 incident that resulted in the death of Jeffrey Myers, 65, of Brownstown. Sensenig’s vehicle “allegedly crossed into the oncoming lane of travel in the 3900 block of Oregon Pike and collided with” Myers’ vehicle, the DA’s office said.

Sensenig is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison.





Just 38 days prior, however, Sensenig, 30, was convicted of DUI in Lancaster County court, which resulted in a one-year suspension of his driver’s license.

In investigating the September incident, the DA’s office discovered that the clerk of courts had not notified PennDOT of Sensenig’s July 27 conviction.

District Attorney Heather Adams said Friday that her office then conducted a review of DUI cases over a 60-day period and discovered a total of 24 occasions in which the clerk of courts failed to communicate DUI convictions as required by law.

The DA’s office alerted the clerk of courts, Mary Anater, to the matter in September and requested a thorough review of DUI cases to see if any others had been missed.

Anater did not immediately respond to LNP | LancasterOnline’s request for comment.

The clerk of courts office handles the processing of paperwork related to criminal cases. State law requires the office to send a form to PennDOT within 10 days of any DUI conviction, so the agency can suspend the individuals’ license.

Adams said there may be more instances in which crucial paperwork related to criminal cases were delayed or missed and that a broader search is needed.

“That's my concern, that we did such a limited search in time and offense that I'm just surprised there wouldn't be others outside of those parameters,” she said.

A review of cases performed by the clerk of courts office going back to January turned up the same cases the DA’s office found, Adams said she learned from Anater. But the district attorney said she was aware of at least one other case in which the office did not process required paperwork in a timely manner.

“This may not be a systemic issue but I want to make sure all cases are identified and corrected,” Adams said. “There's at least one that I know of that did not come out in (the clerk of courts’) search and that's part of the reason for my concern.”

The clerk of courts is a countywide elected position. Anater, a Republican, won a special election last November to fill the remaining two years of Jackie Pfursich’s term. Pfursich left the post to become county solicitor last summer.

This story may be updated.