The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office insists investigators are actively trying to figure out how a federal prosecutor ended up dead in a northeast corner of the county in 2003.

The district attorney’s office wants autopsy records in the death of Jonathan Luna to remain sealed. LNP Media Group, the publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline, has been seeking the records since they surfaced nearly a year ago.

The records had been presumed lost or not in the county’s possession, but were found in county archives in January 2019. Soon after their discovery, the district attorney’s office had them sealed on the grounds that releasing them could jeopardize the investigation into Luna’s death.

The district attorney’s office, arguing to keep them sealed, wrote in its most recent court filing on Dec. 24 that just because work on a case isn’t turning up new leads doesn’t mean an investigation isn’t happening.

The prosecutor’s office is not arguing a new position in the filing; it’s elaborating on its position and responding to LNP’s claim that an annual check by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper of two state crime databases doesn’t amount to an ongoing investigation.

In response, the prosecutor’s office detailed the continuing work of the investigation, noting that forensic evidence has been entered into a national database. In 2015, the database yielded a forensic lead that was followed up on, and a state trooper reviews the case at least annually.

“The record clearly shows that the investigation is ongoing and that fact is uncompromised by the unfortunate circumstance that no recent leads have progressed the case,” the office wrote.

The prosecutor’s office also said LNP’s suggestion that President Judge David Ashworth could use his discretion to keep some portion of the records sealed while releasing other parts isn’t practical.

“No one can possibly predict which portion of the autopsy report may be relevant to solve the case depending on the unknown fact, observation, comment, analysis and/or technology that may trigger such a development, the court is simply not in a position to adequately and meaningfully redact the autopsy report,” the office wrote.

Luna, 38, an assistant U.S. attorney from Baltimore, was found dead around daybreak on Dec. 4, 2003, in a stream by Dry Tavern Road in Brecknock Township. The married father of two had 36 stab wounds.

At the time, the county’s coroner ruled his death a homicide, but federal authorities eventually said Luna committed suicide.

The coroner’s homicide ruling still stands. Few details of the investigation have been revealed over the past 17 years. There are no known suspects or motive.