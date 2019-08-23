A Lancaster County Drug Task Force bust of a Manheim man resulted in the seizure of 220 bags of fentanyl.

Nathaniel Perez-McCain, 29, is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine, as well as possession of paraphernalia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

McCain was arrested following a traffic stop on Oregon Pike south of Akron on Aug. 13, the district attorney’s office notes. Detectives also found $2,185 in cash, a digital scale and small baggies along with the drugs.

McCain was already charged for intended cocaine and fentanyl sales in July from another police investigation. He was unable to post bail following his latest arrest and has remained in Lancaster County Prison since Aug. 14.

The fentanyl seized on Aug. 13 had an estimated street value of $2,200 and 3.5 grams of cocaine found in the car worth about $200, the district attorney’s office states.

For more Lancaster County police news: