In a split vote, Lancaster County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a plan to use $193,000 from a national opioid legal settlement to fund two positions at the district attorney’s office: a prosecutor and a detective for a drug enforcement unit.

County commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, both Republicans who voted in favor of the measure, said afterward that the move makes sure the two positions are funded and not subject to potential budget cuts in the future.

“This is an important program, this will continue on and (District Attorney Heather Adams) will find other ways to make sure that other things are happening, but (these two positions) will continue on,” D’Agostino said.

The move also adds a potentially reliable source of revenue for the district attorney’s office. For now at least, the $193,000 will cover two positions — a detective for Lancaster County Drug Task Force and a prosecutor in the diversionary court system — for 2024.

To continue funding the positions with opioid settlement dollars after next year, the commissioners would need to approve the measure again.

The funding comes from a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of prescription opioids, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors: McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. The county expects to receive about $16 million from that settlement in payments over the next 18 years.

The drug task force detective pursues drug trafficking cases and drug seizures. Adams reiterated Wednesday that the detective will be responsible for managing evidence from drug seizures, a drug takeback program, drug smuggling investigations at the county prison and community-based education programs for high school and college students on themes related to the opioid crisis.

Those activities comport with spending rules tied to the money, Adams said. Restrictions on how the settlement money is spent were created by a state trust overseeing various settlements with opioid makers and distributors. The board members of the trust were appointed by state and local officials.

The other position, a “community prosecutor,” is assigned to the county’s diversionary court system — which includes a drug court, veterans court and mental health court at the common pleas level and a separate diversion program at the district level — which orders defendants to complete a recovery program in lieu of jail time.

Commissioner John Trescot, the lone Democrat on the three-member board of commissioners, voted against the measure, saying he supported the district attorney’s work and the drug task force, “but I do believe the funds from the opioid settlement are for adding activities above what we’re doing now to address the problem as opposed to maintaining where we are.”

The county measure does not stipulate how much time the county detective must devote to work related to the opioid settlement, and the trust’s early guidance did not touch on the issue of funding an existing position in local government or whether the settlement dollars could pay for a full salary of an employee who may have other obligations.

“I think they want it to be tied closely to (the trust’s guidelines); we’re doing that,” Parsons said. “This is very solid as far as the trust. If we got some guidance down the line to do something different, then we’ll certainly listen to that and respond to that.”