Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams has joined prosecutors from other counties, along with law enforcement organizations, in a coalition Attorney General Josh Shapiro formed to support a registry to prevent problem police officers from moving from one department to another.

“I join the many law enforcement agencies who support this legislation recognizing that transparency and law enforcement are not mutually exclusive,” Adams said in a news release issued by Shapiro's office Wednesday. “I commend Attorney General Shapiro for leading this effort and bringing together many voices to call for this necessary change in hiring practices.”

Adams, in an email Wednesday, said while she could not recall coming across a situation either as a prosecutor or defense attorney, "Law enforcement should have access to this information up front so that they can make informed decisions."

District attorneys in Centre, Dauphin Franklin and York counties also formally signed on.

“I applaud these District Attorneys for joining our call to pass critical police hiring reforms that our communities have advocated for,” ​Shapiro said. ​“Having the support of District Attorneys from across the Commonwealth gets us one step closer to this database becoming a reality, and I encourage the General Assembly to continue to move quickly.”

Philadelphia's police commissioner, Pittsburgh's police chief, the heads of the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania State Troopers' Fraternal Order of Police lodges, the state district attorneys and police chiefs associations, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and U.S. Senator Bob Casey are also part of the coalition.

“Officers who engage in misconduct or use excessive force erode trust in law enforcement and make it harder for our communities to be and feel safe. When they leave an agency, or retire in lieu of termination, that record needs to go with them. We stand united in calling for reform of the hiring process so that law enforcement agencies have the information to make informed decisions about the personnel they hire," the coalition said.

The coalition is supporting state legislation addressing the reforms.