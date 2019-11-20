“I like to take on challenges,” Stephen Campbell said.

He also said he likes to “lead with my values” and “put the best of what I’ve learned into practice.”

Campbell will get to do all of that beginning Jan. 6 as Lancaster’s new director of public works.

The position has been vacant since Charlotte Katzenmoyer left city employment at the end of October 2018.

Campbell, 63, has spent the past 11 years in city government in Washington, D.C., most recently heading the capital project office in the Department of General Services, which handles budgeting, data and all aspects of project management citywide. He created the department’s Planning Office.

Previously, he was a deputy assistant commissioner in New York City, a private-sector consultant on sustainability and infrastructure and a professor and urban planner in Beirut, Lebanon.

A graduate of Somerset High School in southwest Pennsylvania, he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Carnegie-Mellon University and a master’s in urban design from Harvard.

Campbell “has a tremendous amount of experience leading diverse, interdisciplinary teams to accomplish very difficult, high-profile projects,” Mayor Danene Sorace said.

Moreover, “he understands how critical values-driven leadership is to the success of everyone,” she said.

Campbell’s salary is pegged at $150,296 in the city’s 2020 draft budget, said Patrick Hopkins, director of administrative services.

Campbell is the second senior manager recruited from Washington, D.C., this year, following Chris Delfs, Lancaster’s director of community planning and economic development.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The two men know each other and have collaborated on interagency projects. Delfs encouraged him to apply for the public works and is part of what made Lancaster appealing to him, Campbell said.

He had abundant praise for Lancaster and its ethos. Yes, he said, he will face some tough challenges: Lancaster’s infrastructure is aging and the city faces a tough federal consent decree to eliminate sewer overflows.

But he also sees tremendous good will among local stakeholders. Plus, he said, a lot of groundwork already has been laid that will help the city get “to a better place in a better way.”

Campbell said he plans to relocate to Lancaster, “hopefully within walking distance of City Hall.” He said he looks forward to working both with the administration’s executive team and the community at large.

“I emphasize the ‘public’ in public works,” he said.