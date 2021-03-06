A Washington, D.C. man and woman have been charged with multiple felonies following a shady attempt at purchasing a luxury vehicle at an East Hempfield Township car dealership, according to the East Hempfield Police Department.

Laisha Marquita Bordeaux, 35, was charged with forgery, identity theft, criminal attempt at theft by deception, criminal conspiracy and possession of an instrument of crime while Ronald Leroy Long Jr., 36, was charged with criminal conspiracy following the incident at the Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster at 5100 Main Street at around 4:09 p.m. on March 4, police said in a news release.

Bordeaux never requested to see the $70,990 pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class that she had entered the dealership intending to purchase, police said. Bordeaux also provided a fraudulent out-of-state driver’s license when she attempted to apply for a loan for the vehicle.

Authorities were called to the dealership after staff discovered irregularities with the information Bordeaux had provided while running the credit check, police said.

Investigators determined that Bordeaux had been driven to the dealership by and acted together with Long, who officers found just down the street, police said.

Bordeaux and Long were both confined to Lancaster County Prison after they were unable to post bails of $75,000 and $50,000, respectively, court records show. They will both face preliminary hearings before Judge Brian E. Chudzik on March 17.