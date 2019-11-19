A 67-year-old Lititz man was charged on Monday with child pornography after a cyber tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Brian Stephen Green is charged with six felonies -- four counts of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

The National Center for missing and Exploited Children forwarded the tip to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police and a digital forensic unit with the county was able to link Green to the IP address that was in possession of child pornography, police said.

Green is free on $125,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 27.

More Lancaster County crime news: