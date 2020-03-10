CVS Pharmacy announced on Monday that it will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications to stay at home as much as possible, the CVS news release said.

"The latest steps we're taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions," said Troyen Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health.

COVID-19 testing and all telemedicine visits are available with no co-pay to Aetna members, CVS said.

CVS Health's Aetna will also offer 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions for insured and Medicare members, the notice said.

