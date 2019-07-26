All CVS pharmacy locations in Pennsylvania now have time-delay safes designed to deter robberies of prescription opioids and other drugs, the company announced this week.

"The time delay function cannot be overridden and is designed to serve as a deterrent to would-be pharmacy robbers whose goal is to enter and exit their robbery targets as quickly as possible," the company said, noting that the pharmacies have signs alerting the public that the safes are in use.

According to CVS, it first used the safes in Indianapolis in 2015 and saw a 70-percent decline in robberies at those pharmacies.

“The heroin, fentanyl, and opioid epidemic is devastating our communities, with 12 Pennsylvanians losing their lives to drug overdose each day,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a prepared statement thanking CVS for its actions. “Prescription drug abuse is fueling this public health and public safety crisis—4 out of every 5 heroin users start with prescription drugs."