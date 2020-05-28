Drive-through COVID-19 testing will open Friday, May 29, at two CVS Health locations in Lancaster County, the company announced this morning.

The sites at 385 North Broad Street, Lititz, and 2110 Spring Valley Road, Lancaster, are among 29 that will open Friday in Pennsylvania. None of the 36 sites that previously opened are in Lancaster County. A searchable list of all open locations is at cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations but as of Thursday morning does not show the Lancaster County sites that will open Friday.

These sites will use self-swab tests, which will be available "to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines," the company said.

It did not further outline the guidelines, but said patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning May 29 to schedule an appointment.

"Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly," the company said.

An independent lab will do the tests, with results in about three days.

CVS noted that the tests "will not take place inside any retail locations" and said its stores will continue to serve customers.