The Conestoga Valley school board has chosen to stick with its plan to offer full-time, in-person instruction, despite a push by teachers and parents to shift to a hybrid learning model and in defiance of the state’s latest reopening guidance.

Members of the Conestoga Valley Education Association members in support of a hybrid instructional model rallied during the meeting and supported a hybrid model for the school year, which would blend in-person and online classes to reduce class sizes and enable appropriate social distancing.

On an Instagram post on LNP | LancasterOnline's account Tuesday, students weighed in with their thoughts. The opinions of the students were varied.

Here are some of their responses:

@jaydenstokes3

"As a rising junior at CV I think hybrid is the best and safest option that will accommodate the majority of our students. Myself and many of my peers cannot do CVVA because the upper level classes we take are not offered. As for the “newer” options like blended and real time virtual they simply aren’t feasible for the majority of students. The only realistic option is a hybrid model where we ARE in school for part of the week and we ARE participating in all of our classes. The teachers are speaking, the parents are speaking, and the students are speaking. The board should be listening."

@ethanproch

"As a rising Junior at CVHS it is important that we make the right decision when reopening our school. Going back full time could be detrimental to our school year as well as people lives. A hybrid option allows for us to decrease the class size in hopes to eliminate higher chances of spreading the virus and closing the school sooner. Our teachers are asking for a hybrid option because they know what goes on during the school day and know that they can’t keep us all safe. I think it’s dangerous to not listen to the science as well as the teachers especially because they are the ones who are going to have to carry out these plans. I myself struggled with online learning in the spring and would not like to return to it however starting with a hybrid option will increase our chances of us going back full time safely."

@a.eckert_09

"As a junior at CV and a long time lover of school and learning, I can’t advocate for hybrid enough! If we’re determined to get kids back in school (which we should be) we HAVE to be willing to do it safely. Hybrid is, quite frankly, the safest and most effective way to get us back to learning and collaborating. I know online learning is hard. Believe me, the end of last school was maybe one of my hardest. But I want safety for my sisters, friends, and myself more then I want “normal” school. If you care enough about your education to want to go back to school, you can care enough to make online learning work. And I know that there are exceptions and difficult circumstances but I think we can make hybrid work. We have to make it work."

@_coralie.h

"As a student of CV, I cant do online. I fidget so much as it is in class trying to focus with an awful sleep schedule. when I'm in my bed I'm gonna be tempted to sleep. in person is 100 percent better."

@caitlyn.edwardss

"As a student of CV, I believe the hybrid model would be the smartest option for opening. We need to be focusing on safety right now. If you think it is a good idea to go all in person please look at the many circumstances where schools have gone back and had to go online after only a couple days. Please for the safety of teachers, students, and families make the right decision and don’t send everyone back at once."

@cgraceh_

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"As a rising junior at Conestoga Valley, I feel as though the safest option for starting school again would be to have a hybrid schedule. Of course this is not how we as a community expected the start of school to be, however I believe that in order to continue in-person learning at least part time for as long as possible, the hybrid schedule is a necessary adjustment."

@junyvader

"Please homeschool me CVHS."

@_oliviayoder_

"I agree with goin back full time. For my junior year i am taking some pretty difficult classes and with having ADHD it’s difficult for me to learn online. Most student wont have the motivation to do their work online. I need hands on learning and I dont mind wearing a mask, I had to do it all summer for work so whats the difference if i have to for school. I feel that yes corona will get worst but thats why theres the online option. If parents/ students are that afraid of the virus then go online but for the student that need the hands on learning let them go full time. I support the boards decision."

@candacejohns06

"As a student of CV I cant do online school and I know many many other student who cant either. I cant focus with online and I know many people who cant either. In school education is 10x better."

@emyle.14

"As a student of CV I 100% agree with the hybrid idea! If we do hybrid then only half the kids go at a time, and everyone can social distance. It’s a lot safer for the students and their families and the teachers and their families. I know it’s a lot different than usual, but we have to be considerate of EVERYONES safety. Letting all the kids go at one time is bound to fail. We really just have to prevent the spreading of this virus right now and make people's safety our priority."

@erica_forrey

"As a CV student i disagree with the hybrid model of learning. Many kids can not learn online , myself included. Learning online is not as easy as these teachers think. I would like to have the best education that i can and online learning is not for me and many other students. If everyone does their part by wearing masks and sanitizing then we should be able to go back to school in person. It is disappointing to see that the teachers don’t actually care about their students education."