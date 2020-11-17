Several Lancaster County schools are suspending in-person instruction with Thanksgiving approaching and COVID-19 on the rise.

Conestoga Valley High School is shifting to online instruction Wednesday, followed by all other Conestoga Valley schools next Monday, district Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski stated in a letter to families Tuesday. All students are expected to return to in-person instruction Dec. 1.

The school district in the past week has reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 — two at Conestoga Valley High School and one at Huesken Middle School — in addition to several probable cases at the high school, middle school and Brownstown Elementary School.

Meanwhile, Eastern Lancaster County School District is extending remote learning at the Garden Spot secondary campus through Thanksgiving with an expected return to in-person learning Dec. 1.

In a letter to families Tuesday, Elanco Superintendent Bob Hollister said the district decided to extended the closure, which started Nov. 12 and has now been extended twice, because of new COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available faculty.

Four additional students at the secondary campus, which makes up Garden Spot High School and Garden Spot Middle School, have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 86 students in quarantine, according to Hollister's letter.

"More significantly, however, is the number of adults in the school operation who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or who are quarantined," Hollister said. "We simply do not have enough faculty substitutes."